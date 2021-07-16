Posted: Jul 16, 2021 9:43 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2021 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

The seven-day average of newly reported Oklahoma COVID-19 cases has topped 500, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations neared 300.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 705 new cases and a seven-day average of 532 cases, one day after the number of newly reported cases topped 1,000 for the first time since April and up from a seven-day average of 329 on July 1.

The health department also reported 288 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 101 people in intensive care. State health officials have pleaded with residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to slow its spread.