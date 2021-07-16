Posted: Jul 16, 2021 12:48 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2021 12:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board recently put into place athletic policies and procedures for students. This is being done so that all guidelines can be followed across all sports fairly. One such policy in place is for students to have no offseason. Superintendent David Cash explains what that means for those who play a sport that ends at the end of a semester.

These policies will go into effect starting this year.