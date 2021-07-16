Posted: Jul 16, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2021 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Schools are crafting a safe return to learn plan for the coming school year and Barnsdall wants to make sure it meets all requirements for the American Rescue Plan. The school reminds parents and guardians that you have until Monday to comment on the nine CDC recommendations that are addressed in the plan that the school board has created.

This is something you can access on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook Page and is required by all schools entering the 2021-2022 academic year.