Posted: Jul 19, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

The Constantine Theater's manager, Jennifer Adair and daughter Katie appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday to give us a brief history lesson on this jewel in Pawhuska and invitation to attend a special fundraiser to keep it going strong.

Jennifer Adair said the historic structure was initially built in the1880s as the Pawhuska House Hotel. Different resources say it was built in 1894 or 1895.

Charles A. Constantine was a Greek entrepreneur from Constantinople who came to Pawhuska in 1911 when the oil boom started. His two daughters, Antigone and Sappho, came with him. Mr. Constantine opened a small bakery and confectionery in Pawhuska. He then purchased the Pawhuska House Hotel when it was up for sale after a fire.

At the same time he bought the hotel to turn it into a theatre, he also had a house custom made in Pawhuska (which is still there.)

The hotel dining room became the magnificent auditorium and the kitchen became a state-of-the-art performing stage.

In 1984, a small group of Pawhuskans banded together to “change attitudes.” They set their sights on the Constantine Theatre. At that time, there were two possible actions to deal with it - tear it down or restore it. But they couldn’t afford either option. The only thing that saved it was the fact that it had a common wall with the Chamber of Commerce.

The Pawhuska Downtown Revitalization and Preservation Associate (PDRPA) was formed and assumed the responsibility of the renovation of the Constantine Theatre.

In 1986, a new effort bloomed to restore downtown Pawhuska, starting with the Constantine Theatre. In January of 1987 restoration began by volunteers and the high school carpentry class.

In August of 1988, the Constantine building was declared structurally sound by a Tulsa engineering company. The board agreed that curtains pulled to the side, rather than pulling them up would be best, due to costs and safety issues.

Donors came out of the woodwork from across the Midwest and provided materials and services to help restore the theatre. A Wichita, Kansas firm offered ceiling fans at half price and a paint store in Tulsa donated 200 gallons of paint.

On Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m., The Consantine Theatre will host local author Dale Lewis's "The Last Ten Tapes" as a fundraiser for the theatre. The cost is just $5 per ticket.

"The Last Ten Tapes" based on the book Footprints in the Dew written by Dale Lewis. The story is about the most famous unsolved murder in the southwest and the life of the man who held the key to that murder.

On September 26, 1970, E.C. Mullendore III, the heir to the three hundred thousand acre Cross Bell Ranch Empire in Oklahoma was murdered in his own home. The only other person with him was ranch employee Damon ‘Chub’ Anderson who was also shot.

At the time of his death Mr. Mullendore held the largest life insurance policy in the United States. As the result of mistakes made during the investigation no one has ever been charged in the murder despite the involvement of numerous law enforcement officials, lawyers, investigators and TV personalities.

The Constantine Theater of Pawhuska is operated by the Constantine Theater Arts Council, a 501c3 non-profit organization with the goal….

“To provide arts and entertainment to the community and visitors.”