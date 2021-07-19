Posted: Jul 19, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

A 22-year-old Tulsa man drowned in Lake Keystone in Osage County over the weekend.

Joseph Ballard Jr. drowned in Keystone Lake at Rock Creek near Prue on Sunday afternoon. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ballard was swimming across the cove, panicked and began to struggle. The report further states that Ballard went below water and did not resurface.

OHP reported that the weather was clear and that personal flotation devices were not in use. The incident was investigated by Trooper Hughart #527 of the Marine Enforcement Division of Troop W. Assisting Trooper Hughart was Trooper Vann #937 and Trooper Freeny #277 of the Marine Enforcement Division of Troop W. The Prue Fire Department, Osage County Sheriff’s Department and Corps of Engineers also assisted.