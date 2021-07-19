Posted: Jul 19, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

A contract for services between the Washington County Assessor's Office and Total Assessment Solutions Corp (TASC) has been approved.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said the total amount for the contract was $17,500. He said there will be four equal payments of $4,375.

Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes said the price has been reduced from the first year they contracted with TASC, as they had to pay $25,000. He said TASC has told them that Washington County has been an easy County to work with over the years.

Mathes said they have contracted with TASC for the past six to eight years when it comes to oil and gas in the County.

The principals of TASC and their management team have decades of experience in the administration and appraisal of real and personal property for tax purposes. Many of their managers posses additional skills and designations brought from other fields of expertise compatible with their services at TASC. They pride themselves on embracing new technologies to enhance the services the provide to their clients. TASC serves over 80 counties in five states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved the contract with TASC.

Also in the meeting the Commissioners approved a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Fire Department from the Parsons Foundation in the amount of $21,697. The funds will be used for radio equipment.

From there, the Commissioners approved a detention services agreement with Rogers, Ottawa, Craig, Mayes, Nowata and Delaware Area Youth Services, Inc. in the amount of $25 per day. Another detention agreement would be approved in the meeting between Washington County and CommunityWorks, LLC for Pottawatomie and Cleveland Counties in the amount of $42.50 per day.

Lastly, a request to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer's Office would be approve. The total that was approved was $21,433.59.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. The Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.