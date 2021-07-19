Posted: Jul 19, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 10:35 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several business items at Monday morning’s regularly scheduled meeting. County clerk Kay Spurgeon presented a new agreement with Standley Systems that would give the courthouse new copiers, scanners and printers.

The resolution will not cost the county any more money than the $413 per month that the county pays Standley for services.

The commissioners accepted a bid for concrete from Bartlesville Redi Mix. This was the only bid submitted and it was awarded to all three districts.

Nowata County Emergency management director Laurie Summers says she is working to update the courthouse fire escape plan to get in accordance with recommendations from the fire marshal. Summers also says she is working with local churches to potentially be sites for shelter in the event of a disaster.