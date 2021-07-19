Posted: Jul 19, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Two weeks ago, District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones had floated the idea of giving all full-time county employees a one time payment of $2,500 for the hard work they had showed getting through the COVID-19 pandemic. This is something other Board members were for, but before signing a resolution they want to get more information and get the wording of the terms correct.

During last week's meeting, the County Commissioners learned it was possible that elected officials could also be eligible for this payment. Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. knows the commissioners would take some scrutiny for allowing that, but he feels as if his fellow officials deserve that money.

The Board is also considering giving the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority a one-time payment of $250,000, but that is still being looked at as well.