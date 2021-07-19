Posted: Jul 19, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 4:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on several counts stemming from two different domestic incidents with the same victim that occurred in July. Joshua Fabri appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing potential felony charges of domestic abuse and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective order.

The first incident occurred on July 3 at a residence on the 1600 block of Maple Avenue. The victim alleges that Fabri dragged her to the ground by her hair multiple times. She also alleges that the defendant head-butted her causing her nose to bleed. While on the ground she claims that Fabri bit her multiple times on the faces, arms and legs. The victim further states that Fabri punched her dog.

The second alleged incident occurred on July 12. The victim claims that Fabri followed her home and began assaulting her. She stated that he drug her by her hair outside the residence and began hitting and biting her. A neighbor tried to assist and Fabri allegedly struck him before leaving the scene.

Bond was set at $50,000 with condition of no contact with the alleged victim. An active protective order is still in place.