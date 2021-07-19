Posted: Jul 19, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

A portion of North 52nd West Ave. near Skiatook has been forced to close after giving way to natural erosion. In order to fix this, county crews are going to have to do work on private property.

Since the road closure over July 4th weekend, legal counsel and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt have been attempting to work out some sort of agreement with the landowner, as this is going to be a long process. Talburt says after going back and forth, the two parties were finally able to come to a consensus.

With legal counsel's approval of the wording, the Board opted to approve the agreement. This will allow work to begin on the collapsed road.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County District 2 Facebook Page.)