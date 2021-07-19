Posted: Jul 19, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 4:02 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is facing multiple charges for repeated violation of a protective order. Crystal Browning appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the two misdemeanor VPO charges. The defendant was also charged with a misdemeanor count of larceny from a retailer.

Court documents allege that on separate occasions Browning tried to gain entry to a residence on Martin Place in Bartlesville. An active protective order stands against Browning for the occupants of the residence.

Assistant district attorney Adam Boutross stated that Browning was arrested for the first time, posted bond and then again attempted to gain entry into the home by banging on the window.

The defendant has previous convictions for possession of drugs and domestic abuse. Bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. The protective order remains in place in this matter.