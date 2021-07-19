Posted: Jul 19, 2021 7:10 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 7:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Two re-zoning requests for the same property in the City of Dewey have been weighed by the Dewey City Council.

The property owners at 719 E. Durham Avenue requested re-zoning changes for their land. These requests were discussed and voted on during the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night.

The property owners wanted to turn 1.3 acres into a residential agriculture zone so they could have two to five goats. This would be located behind Sonic and the new dental office in Dewey. The only issue the property owners faced was the square-footage for the animals in the area in question. The City of Dewey requires 64,000 square feet per animal in any given space. The 1.3 acres would only allow just under 56,000 square feet per animal. The request was tabled so the owners can re-plat the space and reconfigure their fence to accommodate the goats.

The other re-zoning request for the same property would be approved. This approval from the Dewey City Council changed 7.1 acres of the property owners' land into an industrial zone. The owners are looking to create an indoor storage facility for RVs and smaller units with a secured entrance on the property.