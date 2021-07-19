Posted: Jul 19, 2021 7:23 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2021 7:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Sales tax collections remain relatively high for the City of Dewey despite a minor decline in collections for the month.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the City of Dewey received just under $85,000 in Sales Tax. He said they also received $15,780 in Use Tax and $741 in Tobacco Tax. Compared to the same month last year, Trease said they are just half a percent under. He said that is a $500 difference, which isn't that bad.

Mayor Tom Hays said sales tax is important in the City of Dewey because they rely on that tax to fund local, city government. He said sales tax has a direct effect on city government.