Tom Davis

At the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, it was announced that the district will not require students or staff to were a face covering, but they will recommend it should the number of cases rise to the Orange level or above.

No schools will be allowed to require face covering this year under Oklahoma law

The board also switched itS COVID-19 mitigations from acute to chronic management. One of the things school officials found out from last year during the pandemic is that classroom quarantines did not work and they only disrupted the in-person learning process.

In his presentation last night, Granger Meador said the district issued 5122 quaratines and there were only 465 cases of the virus. Of those cases, according to Meador, most came from family members or dating partners.