Posted: Jul 20, 2021 6:41 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 6:41 AM

Tom Davis

Granger Meador conducted a tour of the new Technology Department for the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday.

The Technology Department was housed at Paths to Independence which was the old Will Rogers School. Bartlesville Public School Board voted to approve a contract to sell Will Rogers Complex to Paths to Independence for $165,000 in 2019.

Earlier that year, BPS declared the building at 4620 E Frank Phillips Blvd as surplus and the one bid they received for the building was from to Paths to Independence – a local, private school that works with kids with autism.

The District's Technology Department stayed at PTI under a rental agreement until recently when the equipment was moved to the expanded Distict Offices at 1100 SW Jennings Ave, Bartlesville.