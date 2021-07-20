Posted: Jul 20, 2021 12:04 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 12:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum is closed through Friday so that they can install the new exhibit, “Voices From the Drum.” An opening reception will be held that evening at 7 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

An Osage Nation Museum press release says in part that the exhibit is the result of a remarkable community arts initiative of the Osage Nation Foundation. The concept originated with an inspiring conversation between members of the Foundation and Wilson Pipestem.

Osage Nation Museum Director Marla Redcorn-Miller said the following:

“Voices From the Drum opens an avenue for fresh perspectives to enter our traditional practices, celebrating them and renewing their purpose for people today.”

The exhibit will run through March 26th, 2022.