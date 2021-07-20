Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 2:47 PM

The Cherokee Nation has begun accepting applications from its citizens for $150 in clothing assistance for students. The Cherokee Nation clothing assistance program was established to assist Cherokee families in purchasing new clothes for children ahead of the upcoming academic year. Principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. talks about the program.

Students must be 5-18 years old during the application period, or must be enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade or an equivalent school program. A registration link is available with this story on our website BartlesvilleRadio.com.

