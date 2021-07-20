Posted: Jul 20, 2021 3:35 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

As the popularity of bed and breakfasts continues to grow across the City of Pawhuska, the level of anxiety for some also rises, as there are some in the neighborhoods who are concerned with the fact that they don't know who is living across from them on a weekly basis. Mayor Roger Taylor is someone who has had poor experiences with a local Air BnB.

Whether or not these structures need to be inspected for safety violations has been a topic of discussion among the general public as well. Here is what councilman Mark Buchanan recently said.

An owner of a local bed and breakfast did say that they are required to list what amenities they offer and assured council members they get reviewed by guests accordingly.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Bland said from what she can tell, the bed and breakfasts aren't the problem.

City Attorney John Heskett said the council needs to re-define an ordinance making it clear what defines bed and breakfasts to clear up any confusion.