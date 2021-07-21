Posted: Jul 21, 2021 3:37 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 8:26 AM

Garrett Giles

According to Lieutenant Christopher Mims with the Bartlesville Police Department, the railroad company is sending a crew from Kansas City to remove the train. He said it is estimated that the train will be moved and that traffic on Adams Boulevard will return to normal by 4:00 or 5:00 p.m.

You are asked to avoid traveling on Adams Boulevard until the scene has been cleared. Lt. Mims said Frank Phillips and Hensley are still available for traffic. He said detour signs are up in the area.

Federal investigators are on the scene. Lt. Mims said that is not uncommon. He said something on the train overheated, which caused it to derail. The derailment has reportedly caused damage to the tracks.

A train derails in the City of Bartlesville.

Lieutenant Josh Johnson with the Bartlesville Police Department said the accident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday. He said four cars came off the track with two of them landing sideways.

Lt. Johnson said the railroad company has notified the BPD that Adams Boulevard will be shutdown for approximately three to five hours. He highly encouraged finding a different route if you are coming to town. 14th Street at the railroad tracks is not blocked by the train traffic at this time.

There were no injuries. Lt. Johnson said nothing spilled on the roadway as the carts were empty.

Frank Phillips Boulevard and Hensley Boulevard remain unaffected by the train derailment.

A crane is heading to Bartlesville to lift the cars back on the track. A new engine is on its way from Owasso to come around behind it.

Photo courtesy: Kris Ketchum