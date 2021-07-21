Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 11:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The inaugural Faith in Business Series is set to take place at Crossing 2nd in downtown Bartlesville.

Charlie Pilkington with Regent Bank said the first Faith in Business event will take place at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. 2nd Street, on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:30 a.m. Pilkington said they gather business leaders in the community for the event. He said they provide a platform where brothers and sisters in Christ can encourage each other, express their faith to one another, and discuss what faith in the work place looks like.

Faith in Business also highlights local non-profits in the area. Pilkington said they will have Ray of Hope at the event this go around. After the presentation, Quinn Schipper, formerly of Dallas, will speak about himself and his book "Language of Forgiveness." This is one of four books that Schipper has written. He said forgiveness is fundamental to our faith; forgiveness applies to our relationships at home, at working and in faith.

Breakfast will be provided. To RSVP for the event, click here.

