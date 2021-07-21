News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 11:49 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 11:49 AM
Blood Drive Taking Place in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
Volunteers are needed to give blood and the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be in Pawhuska on Thursday, August 5th for the Boots and Badges Blood Drive looking for those donors. Communications Director with the American Red Cross, Jan Hale, says this is a time that blood is often needed most.
The event will take place beginning at noon at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge. Call 918-261-6148 to register. Volunteers are also needed to assist in giving donors thank you items, help with signing everyone up and stocking the refreshment area.
