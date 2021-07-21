Posted: Jul 21, 2021 11:51 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 12:12 PM

Garrett Giles

August is right around the corner and with it comes a new school year in Bartlesville and another Bond Election.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley reminds Bartlesville citizens to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 10. McCauley said this will not change the rate for your property taxes. He encourages you to do your research the topic and get out and vote.

McCauley said Bartlesville is a community that has always supported its schools and they hope to see that continued support on Aug. 10. He said these local property tax dollars give Bartlesville and its schools the opportunity to control their own destiny.

For example, McCauley said the bond funds are typically used for facilities. McCauley said BPS's elementary schools are anywhere from 36 to 64. He said Bartlesville's middle schools are 60 and 100-plus years old. The original high school - College High - was built in 1939.

McCauley said they will continue to invest in curriculum and textbooks, too. He added that Bartlesville Public Schools has the premier STEM program in the region, so they will keep investing in technology improvements. A new Agriculture Center for the Ag Program, which was established in 2019, is also on the ballot.

Early voting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 5 and Friday, Aug. 6.

McCauley said you can learn more about the upcoming Bond Election when you visit bruinbond.com. He said the website offers insight on past Bond Elections as well.