Posted: Jul 21, 2021 12:54 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 12:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Students from Bartlesville’s Central Middle School STEM Program were among the top-place finishers in the 2021 Technology Student Association Conference. More than 5,000 middle and high school students from across the country competed in the virtual event.

Bartlesville’s STEM Animation team of Chloe Robbins, Rylee Ruddick and Echo Carpenter won first place. The mechanical engineering team of Dillon Mehta, Adit Paul and Carpenter placed fourth.

In addition to the competition, participants were able to hear presentations from STEM speakers in education and other related industries.

(Photos Courtesy of Bartlesville Public Schools.)