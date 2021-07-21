Posted: Jul 21, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 2:10 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man was in Washington County court on Wednesday after being arrested on a warrant from earlier this year. Micah Fitzpatrick was charged with a felony count of obtaining merchandise by false pretense.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at a gas station on Washington Boulevard in December 2020. Fitzpatrick had arranged a deal with an Independence, Kansas woman to trade a 2015 Chevy truck for a 2007 Dodge Charger.

The two arranged to meet at the gas station to make the exchange. The defendant stated he would mail the title to the woman after the transaction but did not have it at the time. A few days later the victim tried to contact Fitzpatrick about the title but she had been blocked on social media. The victim later learned that the pickup had been stolen.

Fitzpatrick posted a $15,000 bond in the matter and is out of custody.