Posted: Jul 21, 2021 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2021 2:26 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a felony charge of false personation and misdemeanor counts of larceny and public intoxication. Amanda Landrum was present from the Washington County Jail to answer to the charges.

Court documents allege that Landrum attempted to shoplift $162 worth of miscellaneous items from Family Dollar in Bartlesville. The defendant then reported a false name to officers in order to avoid the detection of a warrant. Officers believed that Landrum was under the influence of alcohol as well.

It was reported during Wednesday’s arraignment that all items had been returned. Bond for Landrum was set at $5,000.