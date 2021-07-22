Posted: Jul 22, 2021 6:01 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 6:06 AM

Garrett Giles

A new member has joined the Tri County Tech Board of Education.

Tri County Tech welcomed Dorea Potter to its Board of Education on Wednesday. Potter said she appreciates the excellence she has seen at Tri County Tech and how it makes a positive impact on the communities it serves. She said she wants to see it continue to touch lives for generations to come.

Potter joins President George Halkiades, Clerk Mike Moore and Deputy Clerk John Woolman on the Tri County Tech Board of Education. A seat remains open on the Board in Zone Three. Potter was appointed to the Zone Four seat on the Board. Her term will expire in 2022.

Tri County Tech is located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville.