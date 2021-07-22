Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

End of the Road Productions will host a reception in Nowata for its upcoming documentary on a true story of a Nowata man and the ethics he lived and died by.

The open public reception for "Full Court Press: The Ken Zacher Story," will take place on Saturday, July 24, at 1:00 p.m. in the Old High School Gym in Nowata. Director Chuck Price and Producer Dane Waren appeared on Community Connection on Thursday to talk about the documentary and the reception. Price said Ken Zacher was a basketball coach who tried to instill good things in young people and bridge racial relations both on and off the court. He said Zacher had impeccable ethics, but he suffered from mental illness.

Unfortunately Zacher committed suicide and died at the age of 36. Waren said the three elements of the film are the greatness of a career cut short, continued work on race relations, and mental health awareness and suicide prevention. He said they hope to share love, compassion, and forgiveness just a Christ has done the same for us.

Legendary nineteen-year University of Kansas Head Coach Ted Owens talks in the documentary about Zacher being one of the most brilliant minds in high school basketball he had ever seen. Zacher became the head coach in Nowata in 1968. He quickly took the program up to the top in the State of Oklahoma.

In 1972, a race issue caused Nowata to split down the middle, catching national attention. The team elected a black captain, but the school superintendent at the time told coach Zacher that he needed to appoint an honorary white captain to take care of homecoming duties with the white homecoming queen. Zacher refused. Events unfolded from there as Zacher had a cross burned in his yard, windows to his home broken out, and his power cut off. Other similar events took place across town as resident took sides.

Homecoming took place as Zacher had planned. But some powers in town wanted Zacher gone. A school board meeting was called. It had to be held in the gym because more than 600 people were in attendance. The meeting lasted until 2:00 a.m. when the board finally fired the coach. Students protests followed with walk outs. Spring sports were canceled.

Zacher found his next coaching job in Leavenworth, Kansas. Leavenworth had not had a winning season in seven years. The school also had a tough reputation with some very strong rivals. At some games, fans were not allowed in the stands due to fights that would break out. Zacher's first year in Leavenworth saw the team go 22-3. They went to the state finals. Equally impressive, they won the state sportsmanship award.

Bob Knoll who was an assistant with Zacher in Nowata joined Ken in Leavenworth. Together they had great success. But Zacher was never the same after the events in Nowata. Zacher was starting to suffer from depression and mental illness.

For the first time, family members will share things that they have kept inside for 45 years. There are dozens of personal stories and perspectives that are shared on this film from family, players, and coaches. Some fun memories, but many heartbreaking. Many lives have already been changed as people are coming together.

