Posted: Jul 22, 2021 12:47 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 12:47 PM

Max Gross

A string of burglaries and a joint investigation between the Caney Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two juveniles. Both of the boys were from Bartlesville and admitted to multiple car burglaries that took place early this week in Caney.

A CPD press release stated that five juvenile boys were seen on surveillance video using a stolen debit card at a gas station in Bartlesville. Officers also found several items including computers, watches and other personal belongings strung out along U.S. 75 after being thrown out of a vehicle.

Up to 10 citizens from Caney reported their vehicles had been burglarized with items taken from them. Numerous other citizens reported their vehicles had been entered, but nothing was taken. Charges on this case will be forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney Juvenile Prosecution Division. Multiple felony counts could be filed.

The Bartlesville PD, Dewey PD, and Washington County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office all assisted the Caney Police Department in the investigation.