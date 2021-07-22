Posted: Jul 22, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma senator James Lankford took a strong stand against a nominee for the Director of the Bureau of Land Management. Lankford and other senators participated in a Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee meeting on Thursday. Lankford had this to say during the meeting.

Earlier this month, Lankford joined all of the Republican members of ENR to send a letter to President Biden calling on him to withdraw her nomination. In the letter, the senators highlighted Tracy Stone-Manning’s false and misleading statements in a sworn statement to the Committee, also pointing out her extremist activities that disqualify her from this important position.

The committee meeting ended in 10-10 split vote.