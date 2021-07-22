Posted: Jul 22, 2021 3:08 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 3:08 PM

A Bartlesville man accused of molesting a five-year-old girl could face trial later this summer. Travis Poberzyn is facing felony molestation charges after being arrested in July 2020 for the alleged incident.

Poberzyn’s case could be selected during the upcoming summer jury trial term that is slated to begin next week in Washington County. The case would be tried in front of a Washington County jury on August 30 if selected.

Court affidavits says that the minor child admitted that Poberzyn touched her inappropriately during a forensic interview. Poberzyn previously entered a not guilty plea during a district court arraignment in December 2020. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. The cutoff date for motions in the matter is set for Friday.