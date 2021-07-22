Posted: Jul 22, 2021 3:16 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Concern, a non-profit organization in Bartlesville, is offering assistance for those who need help paying their rent or utility bills due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those living within the Bartlesville City Limits and who have a low, to moderate, income are eligible to apply.

Executive Director Peggy Crowder says monetary donations are always accepted. She gives examples of how those donations would help the community.