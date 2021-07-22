News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 3:16 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 3:16 PM
Local Non-profit Group Offering Financial Assistance
Ty Loftis
Concern, a non-profit organization in Bartlesville, is offering assistance for those who need help paying their rent or utility bills due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those living within the Bartlesville City Limits and who have a low, to moderate, income are eligible to apply.
Executive Director Peggy Crowder says monetary donations are always accepted. She gives examples of how those donations would help the community.
Those donations can be made at concerncares.com. You can also call 918-214-8945 to make a donation or apply for assistance.
« Back to News