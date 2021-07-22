Posted: Jul 22, 2021 7:58 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 8:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Three arrests have been made in Nowata following a two week, large-scale burglary and narcotics investigation.

According to the Nowata Police Department, officers observed a bicycle in violation of City of Nowata Ordinances and subsequently pulled the suspect over. After the traffic stop of the bicycle was conducted, a municipal arrest was made. During that arrest officers were able to link the arrestee to additional crimes. A search of a residence located in the 600 Block of East Seneca was initiated. The search of that residence permitted the officers to recover property that had been linked to several burglaries in Nowata.

Quinton Ballard has been charged with seven counts of Second Degree Burglary, one count of Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property and one count of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). All charges have been filed with the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. Ballard is being held on a $5,000 bond. The other two suspects have since bonded out and have been released from custody.

Two additional search warrants were conducted. One search warrant was served in the 700 Block of South Hickory and the other in the 500 Block of East Fairview. Dale Wilkerson and Letisha McAfee have each been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Misdemeanor Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia, and Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.

Wilkerson's charges have been filed with the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court and his bond was set at $5,000. He posted his bond and has been released. McAfee's charges were filed in the Nowata County District Court and her bond was set at $25,000. McAfee posted her bond and has been released.

The NPD said additional search warrants are being sought and more arrests will be made.