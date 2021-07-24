Posted: Jul 24, 2021 11:30 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2021 12:51 PM

Garrett Giles & Evan Fahrbach

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood at the Skyline Motel in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said they received a called around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday about a stabbing at the Skyline Motel along Washington Boulevard.

He said a quick description of the suspect was provided while officers were in route to the scene.

Chief Roles said a white female victim in her mid-30's was located upon arrival. He said the victim was laying in front of the motel surrounded by what appeared to be a pool of blood. Officers quickly administered first aid until the arrival of Bartlesville EMS. The ambulance then transported the victim to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

Chief Roles said the condition of the victim is unknown. He said the victim may be transferred to a hospital in Tulsa. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the upper portion of her body.

The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody without incident. Chief Roles said the man is also white and in his mid-30's. He said the man is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim. The suspect was transported to the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville.

Chief Roles said no one is at large and that citizens are safe.

Names have not been released at this time. We will have more information when it becomes available.