Garrett Giles & Max Gross

A trailer loaded with hay caught on fire and briefly blocked Highway 75 south of the Caney River Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Washington County Emergency Management director Kary Cox says crew working the scene were able to obtain a tractor to help alleviate the situation.

Cox says the best thing that firefighter could is to let the hay burn itself out. You can expect some smoke and flames in the area for much of Saturday evening and into Sunday. No injuries were reported as a part of the incident. There is currently no traffic obstruction ongoing.

The Ramona Fire Department, Ocheleta Fire Department, Oglesby Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Emergency Management all worked the scene.

Photo courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management