Posted: Jul 25, 2021 10:40 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2021 11:09 PM

Garrett Giles

A single vehicle accident in Nowata County leaves a Nowata resident in poor condition over the weekend.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a single vehicle accident occurred late Saturday night at a "T" intersection at County Road 22 and County Road 409. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an embankment.

21-year-old Jenita Felker was one of the three passengers in the vehicle. Felker was transported by Air Evac to the Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa where she was admitted in poor condition with internal injuries. The driver and another passenger were taken to area hospitals and were admitted in fair to good condition.

OHP states that inattentive driving was the cause of the accident.

Seatbelts were equipped by all four individuals in the vehicle.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Landon Miller #614 of the Nowata/Washington County Detachment of Troop L. Trooper Justin Littlesun #560 of the Osage County Detachment of Troop K, the Nowata Police Department, Nowata Fire, the Nowata County Sheriff's Office and Bartlesville EMS assisted with the accident.