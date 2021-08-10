Posted: Jul 26, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 11:17 AM

Tom Davis

There will be a bond issue election on August 10, 2021 for Bartlesville Public Schools. Appearing on COMMINITY CONNECTION on Monday was Staci Bankston, Principal at Wilson Elementary School, Tammie Krause, Prinicpal at Kane Elementary School and Granger Meador, BPSD Communitcation to explain how this bond issue will benefit the elementary schools.

If the bond issue passed, the plan is to build larger, more functional lobbies and offices for Kane and Wilson elementaries, plus maintenance and efficiency updates at all schools.

If successeful, the bond issue would support for K-12 STEM and lab science programs where Bartlesville Public Schools is the only district in Oklahoma with every school earning Project Lead The Way STEM Distinguished status. This would also refresh PreK-12 STEM devices and equipment & support laboratory science to keep BPS' top-notch, award-winning programs up to date.

Other improvements on the list include:

Refinish or replace elementary school gym floors.

Install more efficient LED lighting in all schools.

Update stage rigging at middle and high schools.

Upgrade to electronic exterior signs at all schools.

Build baseball and softball indoor practice facilities,

freeing up overscheduled Bruin Activity Center at BHS.Replace visitor seating at Custer Stadium & fully rebuild the Doornbos track surface to fix low spots, cracks, etc.

More on the Proposed Ag ED Facility

The growing agriculture program needs a facility to support animal and plant courses and projects. It would have a small show arena, labs, two small barns, greenhouses, and a lean-to.

Located south of the high school student parking lot & ball fields and over 750 feet from the nearest residence, it would be built up above the 100-year flood level by relocating dirt from the area to avoid making floods any worse. An expanded parking lot would serve both the agriculture center and the area’s Pathfinder Parkway trail system entrance. There should be no problems with odors as the facility’s limited animal pens will be tended daily by FFA students and staff.