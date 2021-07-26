Posted: Jul 26, 2021 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have approved a quarterly request for reimbursement for Washington County Emergency Management. The Emergency Management Performance Grant request for reimbursement passed unanimously during the Commissioners' meeting on Monday morning.

The Commissioners also approved to renew a contract with the State of Oklahoma's Office of Juvenile Affairs for detention transportation. The renewal will reimburse the Washington County Sheriff's Office when they transport juveniles. The contract will last through June 30, 2022.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, August 2, at 9:00 a.m. They will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.