Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bison Road project in Washington County between Durham Road and Tuxedo Boulevard just east of Bartlesville is starting to move along.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said crews are making quick work when it comes to laying the asphalt down. He said the crews may be closer to getting the final coat laid as the week progresses.

Commissioner Mitch Antle went on to talk about the Bison and Durham intersection that will be concreted. Commissioner Antle said these are the types of projects where concrete is needed. However, Antle said they need to be cautious when it comes to concrete maintenance because it can be too difficult to repair correctly.

Commissioner Antle advised Commissioner Bouvier to watch the seams in the concrete. He said the seams will need to be sealed every two years. That future maintenance should only take two to three days to complete.

Asphalt work started last week. To read more on the project, click here.