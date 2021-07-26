Posted: Jul 26, 2021 11:26 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 11:28 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard a presentation on the courthouse evacuation plan at Monday morning’s meeting. Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers gave an update on the plan. She said very few modifications were made after the plan was sent to all county officers. Summers said that the fire marshal recommended that an annual fire drill should be held.

The plan will be subject to a yearly review. Summers said that is important that no one use the elevator in the event of any injury.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners accepted four bids for polypropylene pipe. Those bids will be awarded at next week’s meeting. Also, next week the commissioners will see a resolution for 2021 John Deere grader for District No. 2. A resolution to surplus a 2016 grader was approved.