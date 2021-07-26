News
Posted: Jul 26, 2021
Commissioners Give COVID-19 Update Across Osage County
At Monday morning’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney informed those in attendance that the County has just over 100 active COVID-19 cases.
All three commissioners said these are numbers they keep an eye on daily and Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts has noticed a rise in daily cases. With that being said, District One Commissioner Randall Jones said things are currently looking OK across the County.
As of last week, Osage County was reporting a 30 percent vaccination rate, but Jones and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney say that may be a bit misleading.
The Osage County Health Department administers the COVID-19 vaccine each morning at 9 a.m. and testing takes place at 10 a.m.
