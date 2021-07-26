Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

After three weeks of making sure everything was being done legally, the Board of Osage County Commissioners finally approved a $2,500 premium payment for all full-time employees for their hard work that was done during the COVID-19 pandemic. Osage County Clerk Robin Slack encourages the elected officials to complete the payment forms as quickly as possible so that the employees can get their one-time payment as quickly as possible.

The Board also signed a resolution giving $250,000 to the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority. This will help provide small business loans to promote economic development across the County.

These funds are being taken out of the American Rescue Plan Act.