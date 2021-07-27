Posted: Jul 27, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 8:41 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to "Hauntings" at Brown Mansion in Coffeyville, KS on August 5, 6, 7.

“HAUNTINGS” is strictly a theatrical production re-capturing a fascinating period in history where a séance was a popular event.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Pete Walterschied invited all to become a witness and participant in the demonstration of an old-fashioned séance during the presentation of “HAUNTINGS”. This one-hour theatrical production is a re-creation of an authentic Victorian séance.

Although the apparitions and hauntings one will experience seem authentic, Pete said "this séance is not one to summon up dear Aunt Emma’s ghost. Rather, it is entertainment that can only be experienced."

This evening of spirit "theater" begins by taking you on a journey in a Victorian setting in a fully illuminated room. It is during this time that the medium performs psychic stunts, including a Tarot card reading that sets the mood. After the circle of participants becomes “balanced” the production proceeds in the dark. It is at this time that various spirits and apparitions may appear.

There will be two sessions each night / 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and attendance limited to 25 per show. Pete said the production not recommended for young children.

"Hauntings" is a fundraiser event for the Coffeyville Historical Society. Please call Amy at 620.330.0169 with questions.