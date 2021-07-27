Posted: Jul 27, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The dirt has been removed from the streets along Kihekah Ave. in downtown Pawhuska and the facades are getting torn down. There are few signs remaining that filmmakers were in Pawhuska getting ready for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon” a week ago.

The street remains closed, but security guards continue to hold the public back so that workers can finish tearing down the set and move elsewhere. Trash bins are located throughout the street so that personnel can throw any unwanted materials away.

For this week, producers are taking the week off to make last minute revisions to the script. Next week, expect filming to resume across parts of Osage County. The movie is due out in early 2022 and filming is expected to wrap up in September.