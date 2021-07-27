Posted: Jul 27, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Run the Streets in Bartlesville has opened mentor registration as the program is set to enter into its 25th season.

The mission of Run the Streets is to challenge at-risk youth to experience the benefits of goal-setting, character development, adult mentoring and improved health by providing them with a truly life changing experience; the training for and competition of a half marathon.

If interested in becoming a mentor for this program, contact Program Coordinator Rika May via email. Her email is rtsc@runthestreets.org.

Photo courtesy: Run the Streets