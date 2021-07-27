News
Rodeo
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 2:28 PM
KRIG Broadcasting on Thursday From Green Country Rodeo
The 40th annual Green Country Rodeo starts up this Thursday and to kick things off, we will be broadcasting live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM that evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing, bull riding and wild horse racing will be taking place at the Bartlesville Round-Up Club, just west of town throughout the weekend, but there will be other special activities as well, as Tammy Falleaf with the Round-Up Club explains.
Tickets cost $10 and admission registers you for a chance to win a Henry Gold Boy .22 Rifle. Mutton Bustin' takes at 7 p.m. each night. All event winners will be given a buckle this year and two saddles from Yocham's Custom Leather Saddlery and Cowboy Decor will be given away.
« Back to News