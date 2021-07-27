Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man was arrested for his role in alleged domestic incident that occurred on Friday. Daniel Bullick appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where he was charged with domestic assault and battery as well violating a protective order.

According to an affidavit, Ramona Police responded to a residence on the 500 block of 5th Street in Ramona. The victim had called the police because his son, who he has a restraining order against was at his residence. Officers located Bullick between the house and a garage on the property.

The defendant stated he was aware of the active protective order against him. He claimed to not have anywhere else to go. It is alleged that on June 3 Bullick punched the victim in the face and then knocked him to the ground to continue hitting him.

Bond for Bullick was set at $5,000 in both cases.