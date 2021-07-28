Posted: Jul 28, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and Captain Kevin Ickleberry will head to Louisville, Kentucky in August to sharpen their leadership skills.

Chief Roles said they will be in Louisville for three months starting on Sunday, Aug. 15 for the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course. He said this is a 12-week executive police leadership course that they will attend.

The duo is excited to head back to school in August. Chief Roles joked that it will be harder for them to get to class because they are older. He said the Bartlesville Police Department will be in capable hands with Deputy Chief Rocky Bevard while they are away.

Chief Roles is especially excited for Capt. Ickleberry to tag along. He said Capt. Ickleberry is a great ambassador for the community so it will be great to add even more tools to his toolbelt.