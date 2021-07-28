Posted: Jul 28, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Southern Star Cotton Valley Station in Washington County will be conducting tests and inspections that will require the occasional flaring, or burn off, of gas.

Washington County Emergency Management officials say this will beginning on Thursday, July 29, and will last through to next week They say large flames up to 30 feet high are possible for short periods of time. These are controlled flares conducted over hard surfaces and monitored very closely and are necessary to complete the testing and inspection of the facilities.

The plant is located on N4000 Rd between W300 Rd and W400 Rd between Copan and Wann.