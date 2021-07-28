Posted: Jul 28, 2021 12:59 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Wynona Assembly of God Church will be holding a back to school bash next Wednesday for all students in the area who would like to attend. Each child will receive a free backpack in addition to school supplies.

To register, send the church a message on Facebook or an email that includes the child’s name, grade, school, gender, age and address. The church will provide a dinner in addition to other fun activities including inflatables and a petting zoo. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m.