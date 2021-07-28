Posted: Jul 28, 2021 1:54 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

With the summertime heat upon us, it is important to take all necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion. Some of these things include drinking water and taking breaks, but Chief Public Affairs Officer with EMSA, Adam Paluka goes into more detail.

Paluka said EMSA first began getting double-digit phone calls when the temperatures reached 90 degrees, as the public had been used to the wet and mild spring. With that, Paluka said it is important to check on your elderly neighbors during this time.